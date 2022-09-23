ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks out about murder of 18-year-old

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley issued the following statement about the violent death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson:

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, under any circumstances. Outrageously, in this case, it is alleged that the suspect admitted that his actions were motivated by a dispute over political beliefs. There is no place in civil society for this hateful violence. I call on all North Dakotans to join me in praying for Cayler Ellingson and his family and condemning any and all politically motivated crime.

I also call on all Americans, including political leaders, to end this type of rhetoric. Political violence has become all too common and must come to an end.

As with all crimes of this nature, jurisdiction originates with the independently elected State’s Attorney. That protocol was followed in this instance as well. As my office has made clear to the Foster County State’s Attorney’s office from the earliest hours following this incident, I stand ready to assist with the resources of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, including the use of my assistant attorneys general to help prosecute the case. Our Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been working on this investigation from the beginning and will continue to do so.

