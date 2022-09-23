Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was killed after being hit by a train in Fargo Friday morning.

The Fargo Police Department says, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the train tracks in the 400 block of Broadway North after receiving a call from BNSF about a potential train versus pedestrian incident.

Officers discovered a male victim had been hit by a train and was deceased.

Officers also determined that a potential witness had called BNSF directly to report the incident. BNSF stopped their train and alerted the police department.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the fatal incident.

