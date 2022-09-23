Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard

Leonard Bus goes into river
Leonard Bus goes into river(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon.

Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.

When deputies arrived on-scene, officials say there were two students on the embankment, and the remainder of the students and the driver were still in the bus.

The driver and two students were transported to local hospitals by ambulance. One student was transported by Sanford Airmed to a local hospital. No one suffered life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there have been no citations issued, as the crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the train hit the man at this intersection in downtown Fargo.
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
100% sales to Ellingson family
Bar donating 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson on Saturday
Car crashed through fence in backyard
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Crews on scene of an apartment fire call in south Fargo.
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate

Latest News

Eric O'Meara
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
6:00PM News September 23 - Part 3
6:00PM News September 23 - Part 3
Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
VNL @ 6: Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival
6:00PM News September 23 - Part 1
6:00PM News September 23 - Part 1