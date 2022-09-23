School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon.

Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.

When deputies arrived on-scene, officials say there were two students on the embankment, and the remainder of the students and the driver were still in the bus.

The driver and two students were transported to local hospitals by ambulance. One student was transported by Sanford Airmed to a local hospital. No one suffered life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there have been no citations issued, as the crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

