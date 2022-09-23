Jamestown man arrested after multiple home invasions

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is in jail after police say he broke into the same home multiple times over a two month period.

Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion and formally charged with four counts of burglary, which is a class B felony. Authorities say these counts were enhanced felonies because the residence was occupied and the crimes were committed at night.

Jamestown Police responded to a home in the 700 block of 13th Street SE around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, for a report of a possible burglary. Officers say this burglary was consistent with several other reported burglaries at the same residence between July 10 and September 23.

During the months-long investigation, a possible suspect was identified, but had not been located to be interviewed. Evidence was located and collected after each burglary. After investigating the latest burglary, officers obtained a search warrant for Williams’ residence.

Williams was taken into custody just before 7:00 a.m. on September 23. Police say several pieces of evidence were seized inside his apartment and have been identified as property taken from the burglarized residence.

The burglaries remain under investigation and Williams was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

