Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Jamestown man arrested after multiple home invasions

Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, Jamestown
Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, Jamestown(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is in jail after police say he broke into the same home multiple times over a two month period.

Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion and formally charged with four counts of burglary, which is a class B felony. Authorities say these counts were enhanced felonies because the residence was occupied and the crimes were committed at night.

Jamestown Police responded to a home in the 700 block of 13th Street SE around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, for a report of a possible burglary. Officers say this burglary was consistent with several other reported burglaries at the same residence between July 10 and September 23.

During the months-long investigation, a possible suspect was identified, but had not been located to be interviewed. Evidence was located and collected after each burglary. After investigating the latest burglary, officers obtained a search warrant for Williams’ residence.

Williams was taken into custody just before 7:00 a.m. on September 23. Police say several pieces of evidence were seized inside his apartment and have been identified as property taken from the burglarized residence.

The burglaries remain under investigation and Williams was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the train hit the man at this intersection in downtown Fargo.
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
100% sales to Ellingson family
Bar donating 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson on Saturday
Car crashed through fence in backyard
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Crews on scene of an apartment fire call in south Fargo.
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate

Latest News

Conner Erickson
Minnesota football player continues to improve after suffering serious head injury
Mr. Food –Buffalo Potato Wedges - September 23
Mr. Food –Buffalo Potato Wedges - September 23
Noon News September 23 - Part 1
Noon News September 23 - Part 1
Noon Weather – September 23
Noon Weather – September 23