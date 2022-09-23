Get Lost in the Valley this fall season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair Association is throwing their second annual Lost in the Valley event.

There is a corn maze and pumpkin patch, along with activities for all ages.

The corn maze opens Friday, September 23 and the pumpkin patch opens October 1.

For tickets and more information, you can visit the Red River Valley Fair’s website.

