Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is...
Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew.

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation found Couch cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and the boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a summer storm.

They were dragged across the waves for nearly 2 miles before slamming into a bridge. A nearby boat captain took them to shore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100% sales to Ellingson family
Bar donating 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson on Saturday
Crews on scene of an apartment fire call in south Fargo.
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate
Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing 82-year-old father takes plea deal
Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Renovated Nome Schoolhouse
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND

Latest News

2022 Lost in the Valley Corn Maze
Get Lost in the Valley this fall season
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff says
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine
BNSF train
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo