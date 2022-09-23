Fire crews rush to downtown Fargo apartment, microwave to blame

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say an overheated microwave prompted a fire call to a downtown Fargo apartment.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, firefighters rushed to the Graver Inn along Roberts St.

Turns out an overheated microwave caused alarms to go off and fire crews to show up.

Firefighters checked out the building to make sure everything was ‘ok’ and quickly cleared the scene.

