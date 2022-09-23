WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens.

It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.

“It was tires screeching, going through. The sound, I knew what it was right away. I snapped up and then I heard the vehicle go through the fence.”

The crash didn’t just damage Hamann’s fence, garden and yard, it also damaged her sense of home.

“It feels like you’ve been violated in some way. It’s like somebody came into your house and messed with it. This was my sanctuary, this is the place I enjoy in the backyard and somebody violated that space. "

“It’s a gorgeous little thing that they have, and for somebody to come by and damage it is pretty messed up.”

Not only did the vandals destroy Hamann’s property, the vehicle was later found to have been stolen.

“It’s a lethal weapon when somebody takes it out of your possession. People should think about that and lock their cars.”

Both Hamann and Foell want the thieves to think of what they’re doing to others and to themselves.

“They’re lucky they’re alive. They’re lucky they didn’t kill somebody. They need to own up to it.”

“Think about what you’re doing. They could have killed themselves. They came very close to killing themselves.”

No arrests have been made at the time of publishing. To help prevent your vehicle being stolen and used in similar dangerous manners, Fargo police recommend to always take your car keys, close your windows, lock the doors, and park in well-lit areas.

