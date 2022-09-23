Contests
Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel

By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder they say occurred at Motel 6 early Friday morning.

Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. They say the man is 28 years old and was shot in the chest.

Police say this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

