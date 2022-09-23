Contests
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic

The damaged car was sideways along 8th St. S. just before the I-94 westbound exit.
The damaged car was sideways along 8th St. S. just before the I-94 westbound exit.(VNL Viewer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle.

The car has front-end damage and was found sideways on the street, blocking two lanes of traffic.

Officers say they’re still trying to figure out what happened and where the driver and/or any passengers are.

