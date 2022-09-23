Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle.

The car has front-end damage and was found sideways on the street, blocking two lanes of traffic.

Officers say they’re still trying to figure out what happened and where the driver and/or any passengers are.

