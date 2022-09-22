Contests
Woman arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at someone on UND campus

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota Police say around 9:25 Monday night, they received a call that a woman had a gun near the entrance of Gamble Hall. Police say the woman took the gun from her waistline and was pointing it toward a staff member that had asked her if she needed help.

UND Police say the woman left the area in a car, but was quickly stopped and arrested. UND Police also say that the campus community was not in danger during the incident and that no one was injured.

Police say the woman involved in the incident is not a UND student, or affiliated with the University.

