Valley City School District to increase building fund levy

Valley City School Board
Valley City School Board(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - The Valley City school district building fund levy will increase from 12 to 20 mills under a 3-year capital maintenance improvement plan.

The Valley City School Board moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. So, superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities.

“We had the conversation in August and said well let’s consider $20 to $25 million dollars of an ask. Even such, we’re really asking for a significant financial commitment from your constituents to be able to address these maintenance needs,” Johnson explained. “So the other alternative option is to increase the building fund and have the least impact on the taxpayer.”

Johnson said under this plan, the building fund will generate $869,000 dollars in the next school year. He also said $3 million in COVID funds will be used to upgrade facilities in the school district.

The estimated cost to taxpayers per $100,000 property will increase by $36 or $40 for Ag and commercial property and $3.64 per acre on Agriculture land in the school district.

Johnson said another plan includes tearing down the school district offices and buying out two properties to the north and building a parking lot. The administrative offices would move into the junior senior high building.

Johnson said the plan also includes improving safety and security measures, upgrading their heating and cooling systems, fix roofs, removal of asbestos and mold, replacing old plumbing, and upgrading electrical systems to improve efficiency.

Previous Story
Valley City school facilities in need of repair

