Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019.

Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along with Mia Sumner - who will go to trial in October - entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim.

Afterwards, Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September.

Sumner, 21, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sentencing dates for Cutbank, Barrett, and Siewert have not been scheduled.

To read our previous reporting on the story, click here.

