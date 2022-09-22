North Dakota 8th graders can enter AAA Discovery Crew travel contest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota 8th graders still have time to enter AAA’s “Discovery Crew” travel contest, where 60 winners from 14 states will go on a free week-long educational river cruise in Europe.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many students and we hope they enter the contest before it’s too late,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “To date, 10 North Dakota students have entered the contest. That means qualified candidates who enter still have a very good chance of winning.”

Students have through Friday, September 23 to enter the contest online at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew. While there, entrants will be asked to answer three essay questions and submit a travel-inspired selfie. There is no entry fee and you do not have to be a AAA member to win. Winners will be notified beginning in October.

The prize includes:

Round trip flights to Amsterdam, travel insurance and money for passports.

A week-long educational river cruise from March 12-19, 2023.

Each student and their chaperone will fly to Amsterdam, where they will board the AmaWaterways’ AmaLucia ship.

Each winner will share a private cabin with their parent/guardian.

The ship will sail from Amsterdam through the Netherlands and Belgium, before returning to Amsterdam.

Students must be at least 13 years old, entering the 8th grade, and be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at the time of the trip. The contest is available for students living in North Dakota, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota.

