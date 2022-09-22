‘Just the kind of person you want coming to your rescue’: Vining community showing love and support after serious motorcycle crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A volunteer firefighter from Vining, MN, is fighting for his life in a Fargo hospital three days after a serious motorcycle crash. The Vining community is showing love and support to 28-year-old Devin Hoeper and his family.

“Anytime there is tragedy in a small community it’s really hard on everybody,” said Diane Lineburg, the secretary of the Vining Fire Dept. “Just the kid of person you want coming to your rescue.”

Less than 80 people live in the town of Vining, with 16 of them being volunteer firefighters. They’re all rallying around Hoeper. His fire dept. said that he means a lot to their small community.

“In a small fire department you’re kind of like a family, so when you take one away you take a puzzle piece away that you don’t have. He’s an important puzzle piece.” said Adam Schwartz, the Vining Fire Chief.

One of Hoeper’s closest friends, Carly Johnson, said it is amazing to see so many people and communities showing support through this scary situation.

“Immediately step up to the plate and want to help out and that is fantastic for someone who is so willing to lend a hand for others to have people step in and lend a hand for him is amazing to see.” said Johnson.

Since the crash on Monday, Hoeper has been under sedation as they await to see what extent the head injury is. Johnson just hopes to see him walk through her door once again.

“It would mean the world to me. It would mean the world. I dream about every night. I really hope that it happens.” said Johnson.

A benefit is being held on October 29 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Vining Community Center. That is located at 211 Souel Ave., Vining, MN 56588.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.