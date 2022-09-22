Jury selection begins in trial of Oklee man accused of murdering wife

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of 44-year-old Eric Reinbold. He’s charged with intentional second-degree murder, as well a second degree murder in the death of his wife Lissette Reinbold.

It took police three weeks to find Reinbold after the murder of his wife on July 9, 2021. He was eventually found August 4th at a vacant farm yard not far from his parent’s property.

Court documents say EMTs at the murder scene encountered a boy on a bike who told them that his mom was laying on the ground and he was going to get his stepdad from his camper. The EMTs continue down the driveway and saw another boy standing outside the home, as well as the female victim laying on the ground. Documents say Lissette had flies on her and dirt on her face, a puncture wound on her neck and near her jaw, blood and a cell phone wedged under a tire.

An autopsy revealed Lissette suffered multiple ‘sharp force injuries to her neck, torso and upper extremities,’ documents say. A medical examiner determined Lissette died of exsanguination, which is a severe loss of blood, and determined her death was a homicide.

Documents say investigators later searched through Reinbold’s phone and found tension-filled text messages between Lissette and Reinbold going back to March 2021.

Texts between Reinbold and his wife from June 25 to July 7, 2021 show Reinbold accusing Lissette of cheating, demanding sex from her and fighting over finances, documents allege.

Reinbold has been previously convicted of illegally possessing a cache of homemade pipe bombs, supposedly part of a plan to violently overthrowing the government. He also faces charges from trying to escape from jail over in June 2022, sending two Pennington County Jail corrections officers to the hospital.

The trial is expected to last though October 7. Read more on our coverage of Eric Reinbold below:

