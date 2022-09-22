Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota’s District Court

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel Wednesday afternoon in Fargo.

Judge Nick Chase was seated on North Dakota’s District Court. He took time thanking those who helped him get to this point, including his family, colleagues, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum.

He also talked about what he thinks is the most important thing about being a judge.

“Humility leads a judge to understand that he or she is not above the law, that we are servants of the law,” Chase says. “Humility leads a judge to follow the law. So ultimately, humility is a judge’s best tool.”

Chase’s judicial district covers Cass, Steele and Traill counties.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Bob and Jeanine Peabody
East Grand Forks couple make $2.6 million gift to UND Men’s Hockey program
Jasmine Mawolo, 20
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo

Latest News

10:00PM News September 21- Part 1
10:00PM News September 21- Part 1
forecast sept 21
10:00PM Weather September 21
Federal interest rate hike impacts- September 21
Fed interest rate hike could impact credit card APR
Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing 82-year-old father takes plea deal