Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota’s District Court

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel Wednesday afternoon in Fargo.

Judge Nick Chase was seated on North Dakota’s District Court. He took time thanking those who helped him get to this point, including his family, colleagues, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum.

He also talked about what he thinks is the most important thing about being a judge.

“Humility leads a judge to understand that he or she is not above the law, that we are servants of the law,” Chase says. “Humility leads a judge to follow the law. So ultimately, humility is a judge’s best tool.”

Chase’s judicial district covers Cass, Steele and Traill counties.

