Hours extended at three North Dakota ports of entry

U.S.-Canada border
U.S.-Canada border
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is temporarily expanding operating hours at three ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota.

State officials have been pushing for CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation since April. Of the ten U.S. ports of entry into North Dakota where hours were reduced in April of 2020, nine of the reductions ranged from four hours to six hours.

“The reduction in hours of operation on North Dakota’s 310-mile border with Canada has caused significant hardship on the movement of citizens, goods and tourists between our two nations,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

The Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports of entry will be temporarily open for two additional hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., pending agreement from the Canada Border Services Agency.

“We appreciate this temporary expansion of hours at three ports of entry and will continue to urge CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours at all ports of entry to ensure the secure and steady flow of people, goods and services between North Dakota and our northern neighbors and friends,” Burgum said.

The change will be evaluated after 120 days.

