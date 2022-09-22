Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing 82-year-old father takes plea deal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks woman accused of stabbing and attempting to kill her father has taken a plea deal.

As part of the deal, the charge of attempted murder against Ceanne Reese was dropped. She plead guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 5 years, with 3 years suspended. She’ll serve 2 years with credit for time she’s been serving since March.

The incident happened on March 30th. Court documents say officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Conklin Ave. for a report of a man that had been stabbed in the shoulder. Upon arrival, officers found a man with lacerations to his neck and hand.

Initial investigation revealed that the daughter and suspect, identified as 56-year-old Ceanne Reese of Grand Forks, and the father and victim, had a verbal argument over a phone. Reese then grabbed a knife and stabbed her father before turning the knife on herself and inflicting a laceration.

