Gobble it up this lunch hour for a good cause
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s Gobble it Up for United Way is happening Thursday, September 22 at 11 am to 1 pm at every Hornbachers location.
The event is to help raise money for United Way to give back to the community.
People are invited to donate a suggested $5 for a takeout lunch of a hot turkey sandwich, chips, ice cream, and a beverage.
Hornbachers and United Way have been doing this event for 15 years now.
