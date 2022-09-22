Gobble it up this lunch hour for a good cause

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s Gobble it Up for United Way is happening Thursday, September 22 at 11 am to 1 pm at every Hornbachers location.

The event is to help raise money for United Way to give back to the community.

People are invited to donate a suggested $5 for a takeout lunch of a hot turkey sandwich, chips, ice cream, and a beverage.

Hornbachers and United Way have been doing this event for 15 years now.

