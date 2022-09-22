Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Gobble it up this lunch hour for a good cause

Each meal sold will help lift local families out of poverty. The prepackaged hot turkey meals...
Each meal sold will help lift local families out of poverty. The prepackaged hot turkey meals can be picked up from any local Hornbacher’s location from 11:00am to 1:00pm today.(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s Gobble it Up for United Way is happening Thursday, September 22 at 11 am to 1 pm at every Hornbachers location.

The event is to help raise money for United Way to give back to the community.

People are invited to donate a suggested $5 for a takeout lunch of a hot turkey sandwich, chips, ice cream, and a beverage.

Hornbachers and United Way have been doing this event for 15 years now.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
active scene
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
An accident left a person with non-life threatening injuries.
Reported injuries after 4-car crash in Fargo
Jenna Woinarowicz
Grand Forks Police Arrest Daughter Accused of Attempting to Kill Mother
Racist bags distributed in West Fargo
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating

Latest News

Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 22
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 22
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate - September 22
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate - September 22
Valley Today Weather – September 22
Valley Today Weather – September 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 22