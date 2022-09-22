Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to an apartment building for a fire call that forced people to evacuate.

The original call came in around 3:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th St. S. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Our photojournalist on scene says people living in the building are standing outside as firefighters worked to figure out what was going on.

Initial scanner traffic indicates alarms went off because of cooking/burned food.

No other information is being released at this time.

