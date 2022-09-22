Contests
Bar donating 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson on Saturday

Ellingson was killed in a hit-and-run in McHenry, ND following a street dance.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Buck-it’s Bar in New Rockford, ND says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of Cayler Ellingson on Saturday.

The owner of Buck-it’s Bar, Justin McDonald, says he wants to help show support for the family in this devastating time.

Ellingson was killed in a hit-and-run in McHenry, ND following a street dance.

McDonald, says Ellingson was one of the best kids he knew.

He describes Ellingson as respectful, helpful, smart, and kind, and says this is a terrible loss for the community.

Along with the sales going towards the family, there will also be free-will donation jars around to contribute that way.

If you’re unable to make it, there is a GoFundMe also setup to support the family.

