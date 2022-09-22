Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Army adds polices to handle sexual harassment

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood Report.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment.

Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Gabe Camarillo says the military branch has implemented most of the recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood report.

The report was ordered after the death of several people on base, including 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

It found that Army investigators tasked with reviewing complex crimes were inexperienced, overwhelmed and understaffed.

In response, the Army established the Office of the Special Trial Council.

It also removed commanders from making decisions related to the prosecution of certain crimes, like rape and sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
active scene
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
An accident left a person with non-life threatening injuries.
Reported injuries after 4-car crash in Fargo
Jenna Woinarowicz
Grand Forks Police Arrest Daughter Accused of Attempting to Kill Mother
Racist bags distributed in West Fargo
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating

Latest News

The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
AAA Discovery Crew travel contest
North Dakota 8th graders can enter AAA Discovery Crew travel contest
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary...
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary