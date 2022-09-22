18K lost in recent grandparent scam

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident.

Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.

The scammer told the grandparents they were arrested and needed $18,000 for bail. The scammer said she would arrange for a courier to pick up the money.

Someone posing as a lawyer then arranged for the money to get passed along.

Police say a thin, black man wearing a dark blue polo shirt and a COVID mask arrived in a tan car and picked up the money.

Authorities are reminding people to never give out personal information or money to people if you cannot verify their identity.

