West Fargo PD asking for public’s help after racially divisive materials are released

West Fargo Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying individuals responsible for distributing racially divisive materials(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help in identifying who is responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods.

According to police, hundreds of small bags were scattered throughout the neighborhoods containing a postcard with language relating to a recent local court case.

The case is believed to be related to 24 year-old Arthur Kollie, who was found guilty by a jury of attacking and killing 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in broad daylight in the summer of 2021.

The small bags were found throughout streets and private properties from 40th Avenue West to 52nd Avenue West.

“The West Fargo Police Department does not tolerate bias or racially divisive materials that seeks to cause divides between residents of our community,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Our department will continue to investigate incidents such as this to ensure that West Fargo remains safe and welcoming for all residents.”

Police are asking residents to review their security footage and report any suspicious activity in relation to this incident to the West Fargo Police Department by calling 701-515-5500.

