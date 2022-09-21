Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Security upgrades coming to Jamestown Civic Center

Jamestown Civic Center
Jamestown Civic Center(NewsDakota.com)
By Warren Abrahamson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Civic Center and Promotion Committee moved ahead with a quote to improve video security at the Jamestown Civic Center. Director Pam Fosse says some of the activity has become dangerous in their parking lot.

The Police Department has also had to be called for other incidents. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says being called to the Civic Center parking lot is becoming a common occurrence for his department.

A quote from Dakota Central to replace and improve the current system was provided at a cost of $24,625 and includes all four parking areas and areas inside the facility.

Chief Edinger says the parking lot is currently not under surveillance. The committee unanimously approved the quote, which will be paid for from the Public Building Site Fund.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022. Scene of officer-involved shooting.
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting
Jasmine Mawolo, 20
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo

Latest News

Police Generic
Fargo Police arrest 7 for trespassing in house, set to be demolished
VNL @ 6: Supply-chain issues impacting neighbors impacted by Thief River Falls mobile home explosion
6:00pm Sports - September 20
6:00pm Sports - September 20
6:00pm Weather - September 20
6:00pm Weather - September 20