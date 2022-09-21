Security upgrades coming to Jamestown Civic Center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Civic Center and Promotion Committee moved ahead with a quote to improve video security at the Jamestown Civic Center. Director Pam Fosse says some of the activity has become dangerous in their parking lot.

The Police Department has also had to be called for other incidents. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says being called to the Civic Center parking lot is becoming a common occurrence for his department.

A quote from Dakota Central to replace and improve the current system was provided at a cost of $24,625 and includes all four parking areas and areas inside the facility.

Chief Edinger says the parking lot is currently not under surveillance. The committee unanimously approved the quote, which will be paid for from the Public Building Site Fund.

