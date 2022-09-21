Reported injuries after 4-car crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly before noon, Fargo PD responded to a four-car accident at the intersection of 23rd Ave. S. and 42nd St. S.W. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The report shows a driver was approaching a red light and wasn’t able to stop. This ended-up in a rear end accident involving four cars. It is believed at this time the car couldn’t stop because of a mechanical issue. No citations were issued and no arrests were made.

Two cars were towed away as well.

