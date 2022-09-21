Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Reported injuries after 4-car crash in Fargo

An accident left a person with non-life threatening injuries.
An accident left a person with non-life threatening injuries.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly before noon, Fargo PD responded to a four-car accident at the intersection of 23rd Ave. S. and 42nd St. S.W. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The report shows a driver was approaching a red light and wasn’t able to stop. This ended-up in a rear end accident involving four cars. It is believed at this time the car couldn’t stop because of a mechanical issue. No citations were issued and no arrests were made.

Two cars were towed away as well.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Bob and Jeanine Peabody
East Grand Forks couple make $2.6 million gift to UND Men’s Hockey program
Jasmine Mawolo, 20
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo

Latest News

Update: Deputies name man killed in Stutsman County crash
West Fargo Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying individuals responsible...
West Fargo PD asking for public’s help after racially divisive materials are released
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
NDT - Daily Motivation – September 21
NDT - Daily Motivation – September 21