Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed in a news conference that there is no active threat or shooter at Lourdes High School and there are no injuries.
According to RPD, the call came at 10:06 a.m. of a report of an active shooter and it has been determined that the call came from an internet based phone number and it was a real person’s voice.
Police are describing this as a swatting call.
RPD said the area code of the phone call was not from the area. Officials will continue to investigate the source of the call.
RPD and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
RPD said it has sent out uniformed officers to other schools in the area to keep a calm presence.
Watch the full news conference below:
There was also a police presence at Mayo High School in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools released the following statement:
Schools in Mankato and Duluth were locked down Wednesday as well after unconfirmed calls in to law enforcement about an active shooting situation.
