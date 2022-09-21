Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed in a news conference that there is no active threat or shooter at Lourdes High School and there are no injuries.

According to RPD, the call came at 10:06 a.m. of a report of an active shooter and it has been determined that the call came from an internet based phone number and it was a real person’s voice.

Police are describing this as a swatting call.

RPD said the area code of the phone call was not from the area. Officials will continue to investigate the source of the call.

RPD and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

RPD said it has sent out uniformed officers to other schools in the area to keep a calm presence.

Watch the full news conference below:

There was also a police presence at Mayo High School in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools released the following statement:

“This morning, the Rochester Police Department responded to an active shooter threat at Lourdes High School. While this was happening, a student at Mayo High School reported to building leaders that they saw a person in a vehicle in the Mayo High School parking lot with a gun. The situation was reported to law enforcement who responded to Mayo High School. In the meantime, Mayo went into lockdown. Mayo is now out of lockdown and resumed their normal schedule. We have confirmed that the vehicle and person observed by the student was a law enforcement officer responding to Lourdes who briefly stopped near Mayo High School. At this time, no other RPS schools are in lock down. We are extremely pleased with the student who reported the situation to building leaders. We are all safer when individuals say something when they see something.”

Schools in Mankato and Duluth were locked down Wednesday as well after unconfirmed calls in to law enforcement about an active shooting situation.

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School (KTTC)

