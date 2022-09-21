Contests
‘Planned, proactive operation’ had helicopter flying above homes in S. Fargo -- neighbors concerned

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What authorities are calling a ‘planned and proactive operation’ in south Fargo had some people concerned after they saw a helicopter ‘hovering’ above their neighborhood.

A viewer reached out to Valley News Live saying the helicopter ‘keeps hovering and circling [the] neighborhood.’

It reportedly happened between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the area around 8th St. S. and 9th Ave. S.

The viewer says they were concerned the helicopter was searching for someone in their neighborhood.

We reached out to city officials who would only say, “The FPD is partnering with several law enforcement agencies on a planned, proactive operation. More information will be available later.”

