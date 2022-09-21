Contests
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened

Hwy336 temp closure
Hwy336 temp closure(NDHP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris.

---------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.

No injuries have been reported, but responders are on scene for cleanup.

The ramp is expected stay closed for one to two hours while the crash is cleared.

Traffic should follow the signed interstate alternate route.

Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

