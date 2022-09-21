Contests
Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away

Red River Zoo wolf "Moose"
Red River Zoo wolf "Moose"(Red River Zoo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18.

The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo staff made the difficult decision to euthanize him. They say Moose’s last few hours were spent in the presence the Zookeeper staff that cared for him daily.

“He was calm and peaceful as we all said our good-byes,” they said in a Facebook post.

Moose, along with the rest of his litter mates (7 in total), arrived at the Red River Zoo in 2008 at approximately 6 weeks of age. Zoo staff described Moose, who was the largest of the litter.

“His personality was never one of pack leadership, but his size often pushed him into that role. He was always very inquisitive and loved to chew on just about anything (after all, he was a wolf)!”

When a new group of pups arrived at the Red River Zoo in 2015, Moose was tolerant, but not completely accepting of the new members. He was moved to an adjacent habitat for the safety of the pack.

“Moose had an impact on anyone who ever had the opportunity to interact with him. Zoo staff and zoo visitors alike, adored him! He was a fantastic and engaging member of our zoo family, and he will be greatly missed by many.”

Moose’s sister, Ella, still is on exhibit with three younger males.

