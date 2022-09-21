Contests
More than $500,000 donated to NDSU College of Health Professions to fund scholarships

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than a half-million dollars was donated out of the generosity of others to NDSU’s College of Health Professions for the 2022-23 academic year.

Students in pharmacy, nursing, and other health-related areas of study were awarded the scholarships during a ceremony last month.

“As a student, I appreciate having scholarships so much because it helps take the stress of making an income throughout college so that I can really focus on school and the internship I have. I feel very supported in having scholarships and donors to help me out,” said Sarah Wirz, pharmacy class of 2024.

One scholarship was given in honor and memory of Dr. Robert E. Nelson, BCPS, (PharmD ‘97) who was twice named Teacher of the Year in NDSU the School of Pharmacy.

