Grand Forks Police Arrest Daughter Accused of Attempting to Kill Mother

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks police have arrested a 28 year-old woman accused of attempting to kill her mom.

On Wednesday, September 21, officers arrived in the 800 block of 18th Ave. S. just before 1 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officials say that 28-year-old Jenna Woinarowicz of Grand Forks, was upset with her mother, 61 year-old Robin Hendrickson.

Hendrickson tried to walk away from the argument and went outside but her daughter followed her; that’s when Woinarowicz assaulted her with an “edged weapon” causing injuries.

Hendrickson was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non life-threatening injuries.

Woinarowicz was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Interfering with a telephone during an emergency call.

