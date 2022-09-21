Garrison man dead after another driver fails to yield at an intersection

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 33-year-old Marco Arreola-Ibarra of Garrison died after a crash on September 16. NDHP states that 36-year-old Kristine Wilkens failed to yield at an intersection and hit the side of the freightliner that Arreola-Ibarra was driving.

The crash happened at the intersection of McLean County Rd. 2 and 61st Ave. NW near Plaza, ND. At around 9 a.m., Wilkens drove through the area and struck the freightliner. The freightliner rolled into the ditch and two passengers, both who are from Garrison, were able to get out of the truck. Arreola-Ibarra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and charges could come for Wilkens pending the investigation.

