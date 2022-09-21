Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Garrison man dead after another driver fails to yield at an intersection

Fatal crash graphic
Fatal crash graphic(Pixabay via MGN)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 33-year-old Marco Arreola-Ibarra of Garrison died after a crash on September 16. NDHP states that 36-year-old Kristine Wilkens failed to yield at an intersection and hit the side of the freightliner that Arreola-Ibarra was driving.

The crash happened at the intersection of McLean County Rd. 2 and 61st Ave. NW near Plaza, ND. At around 9 a.m., Wilkens drove through the area and struck the freightliner. The freightliner rolled into the ditch and two passengers, both who are from Garrison, were able to get out of the truck. Arreola-Ibarra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and charges could come for Wilkens pending the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Bob and Jeanine Peabody
East Grand Forks couple make $2.6 million gift to UND Men’s Hockey program
Jasmine Mawolo, 20
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo

Latest News

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
Cloquet Middle & High School
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
Hwy336 temp closure
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
A 28 year-old Grand Forks woman had been charged with Attempted Murder after getting into an...
Grand Forks Police Arrest Daughter Accused of Attempting to Kill Mother