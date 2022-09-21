FPD squad car involved in crash in North Fargo
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a Fargo Police vehicle.
They say it happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 25th Street North and 1st Avenue North.
Authorities say a vehicle ran into the squad car, which had its emergency lights and sirens activated, when they both came to a red light.
It appears no one was seriously hurt.
CCSO is now waiting to review dash-cam video footage as part of the investigation.
