FPD squad car involved in crash in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a Fargo Police vehicle.

They say it happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 25th Street North and 1st Avenue North.

Authorities say a vehicle ran into the squad car, which had its emergency lights and sirens activated, when they both came to a red light.

It appears no one was seriously hurt.

CCSO is now waiting to review dash-cam video footage as part of the investigation.

