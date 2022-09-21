Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

FPD squad car involved in crash in North Fargo

(City of Fargo, ND)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a Fargo Police vehicle.

They say it happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 25th Street North and 1st Avenue North.

Authorities say a vehicle ran into the squad car, which had its emergency lights and sirens activated, when they both came to a red light.

It appears no one was seriously hurt.

CCSO is now waiting to review dash-cam video footage as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022. Scene of officer-involved shooting.
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting
Jasmine Mawolo, 20
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo

Latest News

Ringdahl Ambulance Donation
Donation to Ukraine from local ambulance service is being put to use
10:00PM News September 20- Part 1
10:00PM News September 20- Part 1
forecast sept 20
10:00PM Weather September 20
homes sept 20
10:00PM News September 20 - Part 2