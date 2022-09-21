Fargo Police arrest 7 for trespassing in house, set to be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested 7 people, Tuesday morning, for trespassing in a house that was set to be demolished.

The house is in the 200 block of 6th Ave N, just a few blocks Northeast of Downtown.

Police say 6 of the 7 have no permanent address.

They were booked into the Cass County Jail.

One of the people also had outstanding warrants from Fargo and Cass County.

