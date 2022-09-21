FROSTY START TO FALL THURSDAY

FROST LIKELY INTO MORNING: Expect calming wind and clear skies to promote fast cooling overnight. Areas of patchy frost are likely across the region. Protect your potted plants and vegetables by covering them or bringing them in the house.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday will see dry conditions as we see a high pressure move into our region. Temperatures, as a result, will be a little bit cooler and skies will be clearer. We will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s with lows dipping into 30s for many with lower 40s south. Be prepared for possible patchy frost in northeast ND. RAIN will be likely with some thunder Thursday night into Friday. A few tenths to an inch of rain will be possible for a few by the end of Friday. There will be similar temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday could see a shower or two linger during the morning hours. However, the rest of the day will be very pleasant and warmer. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s as we wake up. High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s during the day. Some will warm closer to the 70 degree mark. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies and cooler temps behind the cold front and showers. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning and warm up to the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: To start the work week, we could see isolated showers early Monday. We wake up to temperatures in the upper 30 and low 40s and warm into the 60s for most. A fairly seasonal day with a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday will be dry and in the 50s north and low to mid 60s south.

WEDNESDAY: It looks like there will be chilly morning temperatures and a chance of frosty 30s again to start your day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s for most with a few in the low 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: FROST POSSIBLE IN SPOTS.

THURSDAY - FIRST DAY OF AUTUMN: Mostly sunny. Cool. Low: 35 High: 58.

FRIDAY: Cool with rain likely in the morning. Scattered showers into the afternoon. Low 45. High: 57.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Spotty late shower. Low: 49. High: 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with gusty NW wind. A bit cooler. Low: 50. High: 65.

MONDAY: Spotty morning showers.Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 45. High: 67.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 43. High: 63.

WEDNESDAY: Cool and chilly. Low: 33. High: 61.

