The fall season is being welcomed by Fall in Fargo
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fall in Fargo at Rheault Farms has kicked off the fall season on September 17-18 but September 24-25 is their last weekend.
The event has many fall festivities for the family to enjoy like a pumpkin patch, carnival games, and an animal farm petting zoo.
Admission is free with the exception of a few activities needing an activity pass.
For more information you can visit Fargo Park’s website.
