Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

The fall season is being welcomed by Fall in Fargo

Valley Today KVLY - Fall in Fargo
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fall in Fargo at Rheault Farms has kicked off the fall season on September 17-18 but September 24-25 is their last weekend.

The event has many fall festivities for the family to enjoy like a pumpkin patch, carnival games, and an animal farm petting zoo.

Admission is free with the exception of a few activities needing an activity pass.

For more information you can visit Fargo Park’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Bob and Jeanine Peabody
East Grand Forks couple make $2.6 million gift to UND Men’s Hockey program
Jasmine Mawolo, 20
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo

Latest News

Helicopter graphic
‘Planned, proactive operation’ had helicopter flying above homes in S. Fargo -- neighbors concerned
Players of the Week - September 19
Players of the Week - September 19
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – September 22
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – September 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 22