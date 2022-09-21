Contests
Donation to Ukraine from local ambulance service is being put to use

Ringdahl Ambulance Donation
Ringdahl Ambulance Donation(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A donation to Ukraine from a local ambulance service is being put to use.

Ringdahl Ambulance, in partnership with the Jamestown Area Ambulance Service, donated three ambulance vehicles to help in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In a Facebook post, Ringdahl Ambulance provided an update on how the vehicles are being used.

The post shows soldiers standing next to the vehicles while out in the field and states they are being used to transport casualties to local hospitals.

