Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’

CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet School leaders say a lockdown is over and there is no threat to student safety after a “hoax” was called in to local law enforcement Wednesday morning.

The lockdown went in place at both the middle and high school around 10:45 a.m. and had been lifted by 11:22 a.m.

According to school leaders, a phone call to local dispatch Wednesday morning indicated there was a an active shooter situation at Cloquet High School.

Police say the caller gave a room and description of the incident.

It was not immediately clear who made that phone call or where it originated from.

Cloquet Police responded and found no issues. They say they believe the incident was a “hoax.”

The buildings have been cleared, and extra staff will be at the schools for the remainder of the day.

School leaders said they would resume operations as usual.

Police say multiple incidents similar to this one have been reported across the state Wednesday, including in Rochester and Mankato

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet school leaders confirmed the district’s middle and high schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning.

District leaders confirmed that information around 10:46 a.m.

They were not able to share why the schools are on lockdown.

Cloquet Police were not able to comment on the situation.

Schools in Mankato and Rochester are also locked down Wednesday after unfounded calls in to law enforcement about an active shooting situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.