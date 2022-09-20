Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo.

Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing.

Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left one person with non-life-threatening stab injuries.

20-year-old Jasmine Mawolo of Moorhead was arrested for aggravated domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.