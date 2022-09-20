Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

West Fargo church to sponsor gas buy down event

(WILX)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Living Hope Baptist Church is set to sponsor a gas buy down event. The price of gas will be discounted by $1.25 per gallon off the list price.

It’s happening this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Petro Serve USA (239 Main Ave W in West Fargo). Church members are also set to offer free window washes, tire checks and gift bags.

The gas discount is made possible through the generosity of the church and Petro Serve USA.

“We’re excited to share the love of Jesus with our community in a practical way,” said Rev. Tanner Olson. “We thank Petro Serve for partnering with us on this event.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022. Scene of officer-involved shooting.
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting
New Mexico Supreme Court
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

Latest News

inflation costs
Inflation could cost your family an extra $11,500 this year
Raccoon
Health Department says raccoon brought into ND bar tested negative for rabies
Man killed after rear-end crash in Stutsman County
47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Minnesota Feeding Our Future employees charged in alleged $250M pandemic fraud scheme