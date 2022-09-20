West Fargo church to sponsor gas buy down event

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Living Hope Baptist Church is set to sponsor a gas buy down event. The price of gas will be discounted by $1.25 per gallon off the list price.

It’s happening this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Petro Serve USA (239 Main Ave W in West Fargo). Church members are also set to offer free window washes, tire checks and gift bags.

The gas discount is made possible through the generosity of the church and Petro Serve USA.

“We’re excited to share the love of Jesus with our community in a practical way,” said Rev. Tanner Olson. “We thank Petro Serve for partnering with us on this event.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.