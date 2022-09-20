Contests
Vining man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 28-year-old man is fighting serious injuries following a motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining, MN was heading east on Hwy. 210 when he left and road and rolled.

The crash report says Hoeper was taken to the Staples hospital with life threatening injuries on Monday, Sept. 19 around 4:20 a.m.

A post from the Millerville, MN Fire and EMS Facebook page says Hoeper was a firefighter with the Vining Fire Department. That post goes on to say Hoeper was taken to a Fargo hospital with a serious head injury.

No one else was involved in the crash. Authorities say Hoeper was not wearing a helmet.

