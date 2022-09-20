Contests
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo

(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo.

Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S.

They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities approached, Flores took off running and was arrested for refusal to halt and an outstanding warrant.

Rosas took off in his car and was later arrested for a DUI and several outstanding warrants.

Authorities also arrested a 54-year-old man, Michael Yzermans, who tried to intervene and was arrested for obstruction of justice and an outstanding warrant.

