Proposed city budget sees new projections

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City leaders have been working to shave down the cost of next year’s budget, but the proposal could still mean taxpayers will have to fork out more money.

The city’s original proposed expenses for 2023 exceeded $113 million.

City leaders were able to cut costs thanks to new decreased costs for employee health insurance.

After crunching the numbers, the budget projection dropped to just over $111 million.

Under the proposed plan, taxpayers could face increases in utility costs and property taxes.

under the proposal...resident water bills will go up by $2.50.

The current city mill levy is also anticipated to increase, which means property taxes would go up.

“Given the current tax rate, I’m going to be paying $300 a month just to pay my property taxes. There may come a point where I may not have the money to pay off the property taxes and stay in my house, which I have already paid for,” said Glenn Knudson, a Fargo resident.

City Commission is expected to vote on the final budget on October 3.

