Falling into a Fall-Like Forecast

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY: Showers across the north exit by dinnertime. There may be a few passing sprinkles along the International border overnight but most stay dry. We remain breeze overnight with clouds mainly north and east. Temperatures will cool into the 40s and low 50s overnight into Wednesday morning. Aside from a few passing clouds in the afternoon, Wednesday will be dry for most with partly cloudy skies. There will be a return of light showers yet again in parts of northwest Minnesota. Expect high temperatures that are much cooler in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday will see dry conditions as we see a high pressure move into our region. Temperatures, as a result, will be a little bit cooler and skies will be clearer. We will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s with lows dipping into 30s for many with lower 40s south. Be prepared for possible patchy frost in northeast ND. Friday will has similar temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s. There will be a chance of showers and some thunderstorms on Friday, especially during the evening.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday could see a shower or two linger during the morning hours. However, the rest of the day will be very pleasant and warmer. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s as we wake up. High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s during the day. Some will warm closer to the 70 degree mark. Overnight showers are possible. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies and cooler temps behind the cold front and showers. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning and warm up to the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: To start the work week, we wake up to temperatures in the upper 30 and low 40s and warm into the 60s for most. A fairly seasonal day with a mix of clouds and sun.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Cooler. Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 49. High: 62.

THURSDAY - FIRST DAY OF AUTUMN: Mostly sunny. Cool. Low: 38. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Cool with rain likely in the morning. Scattered showers into the afternoon. Low 45. High: 58.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Spotty late shower. Low: 49. High: 67.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with gusty NW wind. A bit cooler. Low: 50. High: 62.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 42. High: 67.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 43. High: 65.

