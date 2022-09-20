Contests
ND nursing conference gets new focus

North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses gathered from all over the state to finally meet in person for the North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.

They’ve been forced to meet virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, which also led them to change up the focus of this year’s conference.

“We really wanted to gear it toward something uplifting and positive and kind of refilling our cups instead of a research conference, which we all need those things too, but we all really wanted this one to be good,” said NDNA President Tessa Johnson.

Organizers of the conference wanted it to focus on mental health for nurses, positivity, and self-care instead of research going on in their community.

