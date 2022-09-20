Contests
Moorhead man pleads not guilty in triple homicide

Anthony Reese mugshot
Anthony Reese mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting a couple and their unborn child last November says he’s not guilty. That was the plea Monday from Anthony Reese to all 3 counts of murder related to the shooting at a factory in North Fargo, Composite America, at 401 27th Street North. The deadly incident happened just minutes after co-workers say Reese was fired.

Both 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone were killed. Carbone was 35-weeks pregnant. Co-workers say Pittman was helping Reese fix a machine on November 17th when Reese started cussing at Pittman and causing a scene. Witnesses say Reese was fired and escorted out, but gunshots rang out moments later after documents say Reese grabbed a firearm from his car.

Reese will be back in court next month.

For our previous reporting on the story, click here:

Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting

UPDATE: Judge orders mental health evaluation for N. Fargo triple homicide suspect

“It’s senseless.”: Friend remembers couple, unborn child killed in N. Fargo

