Man killed after rear-end crash in Stutsman County

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is dead after rear-ending a fuel tanker in Stutsman County Tuesday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 281. They say a 37-year-old Jamestown man in a freightliner box truck rear-ended 52-year-old Cristopher Anderson, also of Jamestown.

The driver of the freightliner had to be extricated before being taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Authorities say Anderson was not hurt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

