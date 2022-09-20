Man being investigated after police find illegal pills, firearm and cash during routine call

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early in the morning on Sunday, September 11, FPD night shift officers responded to a report of a car alarm in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave S. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a man who the caller identified as the likely owner of the vehicle. This individual briefly spoke with officers before he turned off the car alarm and left the scene.

As a matter of routine patrol work—although nothing appeared suspicious initially—Officers Lien and Werner verified the vehicle’s registration and VIN; ultimately the information did not match. When it became apparent that the registration was fictitious, the vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

During this investigation, FPD officers located a firearm, a large amount of cash, drug paraphernalia, a box of illegal M30 pills—which are known to contain fentanyl—and other suspicious items. An investigation into the suspect is currently ongoing.

By following procedures and paying extra attention to details, Officers Lien and Werner exhibited the FPD core value of Professionalism. As a result, the FPD was able to prevent additional illegal M30 pills from circulating in the community.

